Lawrence A. "Larry" Collins, 71, of Middlesex Township, Valencia, died unexpectedly on Sunday afternoon, July 5, 2020, at his home.
Born Nov. 27, 1948, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late William P. and Josephine Collins.
Larry had served as a first lieutenant in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He had served as a paratrooper and was awarded a Purple Heart. He later retired as a captain in the Army Reserve. During the war, he was a platoon leader with the 101st Airborne Curahee and had continued to vacation with them regularly.
He was a member of the Mars VFW Post 7505, and was an avid biker.
Larry had been an ironworker for Iron Workers Local Union 3, where he had been the recording secretary, was the financial secretary/treasurer, and had taught apprentice school for many years.
Surviving are his wife, Karen Bishop Collins; his daughters, Stacey (Jimmy) Leo of Allison Park, Angela (Aaron Troskosky) Collins of Gibsonia, Jessica (Derek) Schneider of Cranberry Township, and April (Travis) Huston of Dayton, Pa.; his grandchildren, Anthony Leo, Mykaela and Ciara Schneider, and Hunter and Caleb Huston.
He was the brother of William Collins of Florida, Donald (Judy) Collins of Carnegie, Kathleen (Paul) Fetterman of Gibsonia, Marcia Collins of Florida, Sharon (Randy) Beals of Sewickley, and the late Linda Collins.
He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
COLLINS - Friends of Lawrence A. "Larry" Collins, who died Sunday, July 5, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars. Per CDC guidelines, masks must be worn in the funeral home.
A private family service will be held.
Burial will be in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com
