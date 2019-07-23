|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence C. "Larry" Stewart.
|
|
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
|
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
View Map
St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church
Lawrence C. (Larry) Stewart, 89, of Cabot passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.
He was born Dec. 11, 1929, in Butler, to the late Harry L. Stewart and the late Dorothy J. Blakly Stewart.
Lawrence worked as a clerk for A P Tea Company until 1979, then worked at Shop-N-Save until 1984. In 1992, he worked at Butler Area School District until his retirement. He was a former member of B.U.C.O. Travel Trailer Club and was a veteran of the United States National Guard.
Lawrence was a member of St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife Shirley I. Stewart, whom he married on Oct. 25, 1948; three sons, Ronald L. Stewart and his wife, Leslie, of Chicora, David L. Stewart and his wife, Becky, of Butler, and Daniel Stewart and his wife, Maria, of Butler; four granddaughters; six great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Robert Stewart of Butler; one sister, Shirley Marshall and her husband, George, of Penn Township; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother.
STEWART - Friends of Lawrence C. (Larry) Stewart, who died Sunday, July 21, 2019,will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Thompson - Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. James S. Neal officiating.
Please everyone meet at the church for the services.
Private burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023 or the , 320 Bilmar Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on July 23, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|