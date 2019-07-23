Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence C. "Larry" Stewart. View Sign Service Information Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-287-3706 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Thompson-Miller Funeral Home 124 E North St Butler , PA 16001 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church 201 W. Jefferson St. Butler , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence C. (Larry) Stewart, 89, of Cabot passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.

He was born Dec. 11, 1929, in Butler, to the late Harry L. Stewart and the late Dorothy J. Blakly Stewart.

Lawrence worked as a clerk for A P Tea Company until 1979, then worked at Shop-N-Save until 1984. In 1992, he worked at Butler Area School District until his retirement. He was a former member of B.U.C.O. Travel Trailer Club and was a veteran of the United States National Guard.

Lawrence was a member of St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church.

He is survived by his wife Shirley I. Stewart, whom he married on Oct. 25, 1948; three sons, Ronald L. Stewart and his wife, Leslie, of Chicora, David L. Stewart and his wife, Becky, of Butler, and Daniel Stewart and his wife, Maria, of Butler; four granddaughters; six great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; one brother, Robert Stewart of Butler; one sister, Shirley Marshall and her husband, George, of Penn Township; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother.

STEWART - Friends of Lawrence C. (Larry) Stewart, who died Sunday, July 21, 2019,will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Thompson - Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at St. Marks Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. James S. Neal officiating.

Please everyone meet at the church for the services.

Private burial will take place at Butler County Memorial Park.

Memorials are suggested to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Road, Cabot, PA 16023 or the , 320 Bilmar Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

