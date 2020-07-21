Lawrence "Larry" Daniel Strader of Havre de Grace, Md., passed away June 17, 2020, at the Always In Grace Assisted Living in Havre de Grace, Md. He was 74 years.
Born in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Daniel Warren and Mary Agnes Strader.
He was the devoted father to Douglas Aaron Strader (Theresa) and Kimberly Ann Bromley; and the loving grandfather of Aaron Montgomery Strader, Ian Douglas Strader, Christopher "Kent" Bromley and Sarah Ann Bromley.
He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Leslie Strader (Joann).
Mr. Strader dedicated his life to education. He earned his bachelor's degree from what is now identified as Slippery Rock University and his master's from Johns Hopkins.
He then spent his public service career as a teacher of social studies and retired after 30 years from the Baltimore County Public schools. He spent the majority of his time teaching at Loch Raven Middle School.
He loved all sports and had earned a scholarship to play basketball in college. He was a true dedicated fan of the Steelers.
He loved anything outdoors, golfing, fishing, hunting and gardening. Larry also played poker monthly with the same friends for more than 22 years.
He enjoyed music, particularly 1980s rock n' roll, Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and Elvis. Larry loved dancing to his favorite music. He will always be known for enjoying his life to the fullest and often leaving people with the saying, "Thank you, Thank you very much!" in the best Elvis impression.
STRADER - There will be a gathering to celebrate the life of Lawrence "Larry" Daniel Strader, who died Friday, June 17, 2020, to be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Slippery Rock Park Rotary Pavilion, 320 N. Main St., Slippery Rock. All friends and family are welcome.
Arrangements were handled by Zellman Funeral Home, Havre de Grace, Md.
Friends and family may make a contribution in his memory to the Bel Air UMC, Attn: Adopt a Child Christmas Ministry, 21 Linwood Ave., Bel Air, MD 21014.
Messages of condolences and memories to share may be made to www.zellmanfuneralhome.com
