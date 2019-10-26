Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence J. "Larry" Haley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lawrence J. "Larry" Haley, 70, of Butler passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Community Living Center of the Butler VA Medical Center.

Born June 26, 1949, in Butler, he was a son of the late Bernard L. Haley and M. Eileen (Denny) Haley.

Larry was a 1968 graduate of Butler High School and was retired from the City of Butler Parks Department, following 40 years.

He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.

Larry had coached midget football, was an avid golfer and reader, and enjoyed music and spending time with his family and grandchildren.

He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the U.S. Army.

Surviving are his wife, Therese M. (Robison) Haley, whom he married Sept. 7, 1991; two children, Seth (Sharon) Coyle and Laura Haley, both of Butler; eight grandchildren, Olivia, Kaitlyn, Anna, Ryan, Derek, Kian, Rory and Lachlan; and four brothers, James (Joan) Haley, Michael "Mick" Haley, John (Gail) Haley and Terrance (Deborah) Haley.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Haley; and his sister, Mary Booker.

HALEY - Friends of Lawrence J. "Larry" Haley, who died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.

St. Paul's Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church to recite the rosary.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.

Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001, or to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.

For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit







Lawrence J. "Larry" Haley, 70, of Butler passed away Thursday morning, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Community Living Center of the Butler VA Medical Center.Born June 26, 1949, in Butler, he was a son of the late Bernard L. Haley and M. Eileen (Denny) Haley.Larry was a 1968 graduate of Butler High School and was retired from the City of Butler Parks Department, following 40 years.He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church.Larry had coached midget football, was an avid golfer and reader, and enjoyed music and spending time with his family and grandchildren.He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the U.S. Army.Surviving are his wife, Therese M. (Robison) Haley, whom he married Sept. 7, 1991; two children, Seth (Sharon) Coyle and Laura Haley, both of Butler; eight grandchildren, Olivia, Kaitlyn, Anna, Ryan, Derek, Kian, Rory and Lachlan; and four brothers, James (Joan) Haley, Michael "Mick" Haley, John (Gail) Haley and Terrance (Deborah) Haley.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dennis Haley; and his sister, Mary Booker.HALEY - Friends of Lawrence J. "Larry" Haley, who died Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, will be received from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.St. Paul's Catholic Women and Christian Mothers will meet at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church to recite the rosary.A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday at St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, 128 N. McKean St., Butler.Entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler Area Public Library, 218 N. McKean St., Butler, PA 16001, or to the , 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com Published in Butler Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.