Lawrence J. Hinchberger, 80, of Folsom, Calif., passed peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, surrounded by the love of family.

Known as Larry, or Hinch by friends and Bubbie by family, he was born in 1938, and was raised in Butler (Class of 1957) by his parents, Arthur and Anne Hinchberger.

A self-described lucky guy, Larry's career took him around the world, spending more than 20 years as an officer in the U.S. Air Force, then as a pilot with American Airlines.

He was born with the gift of gab and loved telling funny stories and sharing his words of wisdom and opinions.

He enjoyed cooking, socializing with family and friends, and playing golf and cards with his buddies.

Larry, always the optimist, will be loved and missed forever.

He is survived by his wife of 15 years, Fran; his ex-wife of 25 years, Barbara Lavorini (Class of 1960); his daughters, Karen (Steve) Holsapple and Kristen (Mark) Newton; his grandchildren, Zen and Ivan Newton; a brother, Lewis Hinchberger; his sisters, Eletta Burris, Paula Hinchberger and Mary Clouse; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his younger brother, Thomas Hinchberger.







Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 9, 2019

