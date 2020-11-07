1/1
Lawrence S. Baptiste
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence S. Baptiste, 87, of West Sunbury passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.

Born Feb. 1, 1933, in Brinker, Pa., Lawrence was the son of the late McKinley and the late Mary (Kuhn) Baptiste.

On Sept. 15, 1956, Lawrence married his beautiful wife, Christine; it was love at first sight.

He will be remembered for being a loving, giving servant to others. He was a man of faith, who loved the Lord and loved his family. Anyone who had met him was greeted with a smile and a big plate of cookies.

He served in the Korean conflict.

He had worked at Armco for 41 years.

He was a member of St. Louis Church of the St. Alphonsus Parish for 64 years.

Lawrence is survived by his wife of 64 years, Christine; his four sons and three daughters, Father Chuck Baptiste of West Sunbury, Lawrence (Amy) Baptiste of Slippery Rock, Paul Baptiste of Butler, Mary (Gordon) Loos of Eau Claire, Robert Baptiste of West Sunbury, Christine (David) Hahn of Tyrone, Ga., and Lillian Baptiste (friend Sally Trew) of Butler; 19 grandchildren, Fontine (Karl) Pederson, Nick, McKinley, August, Camille, Mathew, Annalyce and Benjamin Baptiste, Maria (Zach) DiBiase, Joshua (Kaiti), Jereme (Alexis), Jonathan (Lacee), Jacob, Monica (fiancé Zack Adamson), Mia, Jason and Megan Loos, and Evelyn and Nathan (Rachel) Hahn; five great-grandchildren and two expected great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by two sisters, Clare Mitch and Dorothy (Ronald) Cypher; and one brother, George (Martha) Baptiste.

Lawrence was preceded in death by four brothers, Norman, Wilbert, Robert and Joseph; and three sisters, Mary Catherine, Charlotte and Ann Marie.

BAPTISTE - A private visitation for Lawrence S. Baptiste, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.

A private Mass will be held Monday with Lawrence's son, Father Chuck Baptiste officiating.

A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Louis Church.

Private burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.

For the safety of family and friends and in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distance must be maintained.

If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
William F. Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
William F. Young Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William F. Young Funeral Home
132 Main St.
West Sunbury, PA 16061
724-637-2320
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved