Lawrence S. Baptiste, 87, of West Sunbury passed away Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020.
Born Feb. 1, 1933, in Brinker, Pa., Lawrence was the son of the late McKinley and the late Mary (Kuhn) Baptiste.
On Sept. 15, 1956, Lawrence married his beautiful wife, Christine; it was love at first sight.
He will be remembered for being a loving, giving servant to others. He was a man of faith, who loved the Lord and loved his family. Anyone who had met him was greeted with a smile and a big plate of cookies.
He served in the Korean conflict.
He had worked at Armco for 41 years.
He was a member of St. Louis Church of the St. Alphonsus Parish for 64 years.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 64 years, Christine; his four sons and three daughters, Father Chuck Baptiste of West Sunbury, Lawrence (Amy) Baptiste of Slippery Rock, Paul Baptiste of Butler, Mary (Gordon) Loos of Eau Claire, Robert Baptiste of West Sunbury, Christine (David) Hahn of Tyrone, Ga., and Lillian Baptiste (friend Sally Trew) of Butler; 19 grandchildren, Fontine (Karl) Pederson, Nick, McKinley, August, Camille, Mathew, Annalyce and Benjamin Baptiste, Maria (Zach) DiBiase, Joshua (Kaiti), Jereme (Alexis), Jonathan (Lacee), Jacob, Monica (fiancé Zack Adamson), Mia, Jason and Megan Loos, and Evelyn and Nathan (Rachel) Hahn; five great-grandchildren and two expected great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by two sisters, Clare Mitch and Dorothy (Ronald) Cypher; and one brother, George (Martha) Baptiste.
Lawrence was preceded in death by four brothers, Norman, Wilbert, Robert and Joseph; and three sisters, Mary Catherine, Charlotte and Ann Marie.
BAPTISTE - A private visitation for Lawrence S. Baptiste, who died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
A private Mass will be held Monday with Lawrence's son, Father Chuck Baptiste officiating.
A memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Louis Church.
Private burial will be in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
For the safety of family and friends and in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines, masks are required and social distance must be maintained.
If desired, online condolences can be sent to www.williamfyoungfh.com
.