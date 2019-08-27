Lawrence Veselich, 84, of Butler passed away on Monday at his home.
Born April 19, 1935, in Jefferson Township, he was the son of John Veselich and Christina Benec Veselich.
At 17 years of age, Lawrence began hauling can milk. He then later owned his own tank milk hauling business, Lawrence Veselich Trucking, for 30 years.
His lifelong love for farming began as a young boy at the family farm. He loved working the fields and taking care of the animals.
Surviving are his wife, Dorothy Starr Veselich, whom he married June 3, 1967; two sisters, Catherine Drescher of Cabot and Dorothy (Albert) Paytas of Renfrew; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, John Veselich, Edward Veselich and Joseph Veselich; and an infant brother, Robert.
The family would like to thank Family Hospice, part of UPMC, for all the loving and dedicated care that was given to Lawrence.
VESELICH - Friends of Lawrence Veselich, who died Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held from 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with the Rev. William Wuenschel officiating.
Entombment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park Mausoleum.
