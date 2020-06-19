Lee Cook
1935 - 2020
Lee Cook, 84, of Hilliards, passed away of natural causes at 12:37 a.m. Thursday morning, June 18, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.
Born July 28, 1935, he was the son of the late Charles Samuel and Ethel Ruthann Fisher Cook.
It is noteworthy to say that Lee was employed for more than 46 years by Mercer Limestone at Branchton, from where he retired.
He was a member of St. Louis Catholic Church in West Sunbury.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara Ann Birckbichler Cook, whom he married Sept. 28, 1957; four children, Beverly (Rick) McBride of Clintonville, Donald (Ethel) Cook of Hilliards, Mark (Jordan) Cook of West Virginia, and Robert (Renee) Cook of Grove City; six grandchildren, Jeremiah, Sammy and Heather Cook, Amanda Summers, Hillary Hubbell and Frank Suhoney; 17 great-grandchildren; his brother, Deryk (Erma) Cook of Hilliards; his sister-in-law, Cookie Cook of Hilliards; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Merle and Roy Cook.
COOK - Per his wishes, a private family visitation and funeral service for Lee Cook, who died Thursday, June 18, 2020, will be held with burial to follow at Crestview Memorial Park in Grove City.
H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home in Eau Claire, is assisting the family with arrangements at this time.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to St. Louis Catholic Church, 202 W. State St., West Sunbury, PA 16061.
To view or to send condolences or sympathy cards, please visit www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on Jun. 19, 2020.
