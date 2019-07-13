Lee M. Brown, 84, of Renfrew, formerly of Gibsonia, passed away peacefully on June 22.
Lee was the beloved husband for 54 years of Darlene Brickell Brown; loving father of Christy (Neil) Nemeth and Darrick (Heather) Brown; brother of Roger (Lynn) Brown and Glenn (Lise) Brown; and proud grandfather of Jack and Benjamin Brown.
He is also survived by his nieces and nephews.
BROWN - A memorial service for Lee M. Brown, who died Saturday, June 22, 2019, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Meridian Presbyterian Church, 4150 Highland Ave., Butler, with Pastor Stephen Franklin and Pastor Dennis Swineford officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Schellhaas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Bakerstown.
Memorial donations can be made to Brother's Brother Foundation, 1200 Galveston Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15233, or at www.brothersbrother.org; or COPD Foundation, Patient-Powered Research Division, 1140 Third St., N.E. Washington, D.C. 20002, or at www.copdfoundation.org.
Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from July 13 to July 14, 2019