Lee W. Nanna, age 69, of Cranberry Township, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant-Cranberry.

Born Sep. 14, 1950, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Willard Lee Nanna and Kathleen Roberts Nanna.

Lee was a generous and kind man who gave to others selflessly. He had a heart of gold and was the go-to guy for any situation.

He proudly served our country in the U.S. Navy.

A 35-year firefighter, Lee also proudly served with the brave men and women of the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department, where he held the positions of both president and vice president.

He and his wife, Ruth, also established the Christmas for Voice 20 years ago. In recent years, the Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department has taken over.

In his free time, Lee enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping.

Above all, he was a beloved husband, brother, uncle, godfather and friend who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife of 48 years, Ruth Faller Nanna, whom he married Feb. 20, 1971; his brothers, Neal (Tracie) Nanna of Harmony, and David Nanna of Zelienople; his sister, Lynda (Larry) Weinel of Cranberry Township; his godchildren, Shaun Nanna, Nick Spiegel, and Josh Spiegel; numerous nieces and nephews; two great-great-nieces; and one great-great-nephew.

NANNA - The immediate family of Lee W. Nanna, who died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, and the fire departments, will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave./PO Box 2155, Cranberry Township.

The Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Department will hold a service 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Additional visitation for friends and family will be held 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, at the funeral home.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at Dutilh United Methodist Church, 1270 Dutilh Rd., Cranberry Township, Pa., 16066.

Lee will be laid to rest with full military honors at Pinewood Memorial Gardens in Cranberry Township.

