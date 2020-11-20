Leila Jane (Miller) McDowell, 79, of Grove City, formerly of Butler, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, from COVID-19 complications at Grove City Medical Center.
She was born July 11, 1941, in Brookville, and was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Dorotha Lucille (Culler) Miller.
Leila was a 1960 graduate of Slippery Rock High School.
She had been employed by Butler Memorial Hospital for 36 years in the maternity/OB-GYN department and the medical library.
She was a member of the West Sunbury Rebekah Lodge 19 and the Past Noble Grand Association of PA. Leila was also a former Noble Grand of Queen Elizabeth Rebekah Lodge. She had belonged to the Blazing Star Coachmen Camping Club and was a lifetime member of the Good Sam RV club of PA.
She was a member of the Christ Community United Methodist Church, and had been active with the United Methodist Women.
Leila loved to do needlework, a passion she inherited from her mother, as well as quilting and crafts. She also loved fishing and camping. The most recent love of her life was Chief, her miniature dachshund, whom she took nearly everywhere.
Leila is survived by her sister, Norma Jean Stoops of Harmony; numerous nieces and nephews; as well as her great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne J. McDowell, who died Aug. 4, 2002; and two brothers, Noble and Dale Miller.
MCDOWELL- Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a memorial service for Leila Jane (Miller) McDowell, who died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, will be held at a later date.
Leila will be laid to rest next to her husband, Wayne, at Butler County Memorial Park.
Arrangements were handled by Young Funeral Home, Butler.
Contributions may be made to Christ Community United Methodist Church, 204 N. Duffy Road, Butler, PA 16001.
