Leila Dumbaugh Protzman, 89, of Butler passed away on Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.

She was born Aug. 19, 1929, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late John Edward Dumbaugh and the late Eva Mae Griffith Dumbaugh.

Mrs. Protzman worked as a bookkeeper analyst clerk at Union Trust Bank (PNC) at Butler Memorial Hospital in the hospital office. She retired from Kerr's Furniture as an office manger after 21 years of service.

She was a member of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, president and treasurer of the Women of the Church, former superintendent for the beginner's department, was an elder of the church council and was a member of the pastor class of St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 45.

She is survived by two sons, Dennis E. (Susan) Protzman of Butler, and Melvin L. (Karen) Protzman of Butler; her twin daughters, Janet (Daryl) Sperring of Butler, and Jayne (Daryl) Joswiak of West Sunbury; 10 grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene R. Protzman, who passed away on July 6, 1999; one great-granddaughter; four brothers; and three sisters.

PROTZMAN - A memorial service for Leila Dumbaugh Protzman, who died Tuesday, April 2, 2019, will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 W. Jefferson St., Butler, with the Rev. James Neal officiating.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Thompson-Miller Funeral Home in Butler.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Home House Ministries of Adonai, 368 Crisswell Road, Butler, PA 16002.

