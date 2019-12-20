Leland E. "Lee" Kosinski, 55, of Evans City passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 19, 2019, at his residence.
Born July 19, 1964, in Butler, he was the son of Mary Ellen Knauf Kosinski and the late John A. Kosinski.
Lee had worked for U.S. Liner in Cranberry Township as a mechanic until May 2016, because of his health.
He was a hands-on type of a guy. He enjoyed working on engines, but most of all, he was a "Jack of all Trades."
He enjoyed riding quads.
He is survived by his daughter, Megan Rae (Jacob) Beal of Wilmington, N.C.; his mother, Mary Ellen Kosinski of Evans City; his fiancée, Robin M. Perry; one sister, Carol (AJ) Mesalic of Las Vegas, Nev.; and a grandson, Gavin Beal.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Kosinski.
KOSINSKI - The family of Leland E. "Lee" Kosinski, who died Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 328 W. Main St., Evans City.
Services will follow at the funeral home with Pastor Lisa Griffin of St. John's United Church of Christ officiating.
Additional information may be obtained at www.kinsey-volzfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 20, 2019