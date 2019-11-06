Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leland Francis Iman. View Sign Service Information Boylan Funeral Home 324 E. Grandview Ave Zelienople , PA 16063 (724)-452-8005 Send Flowers Obituary

Leland Francis Iman, born in Butler in 1925 to Leland Ferdinand and Sara Stewart Iman, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.

From the age of 2, he was raised in Evans City by his grandparents, Arthur and Matilda Winner Iman, and by his great-grandmother, Catherine Fehl (Ferdinand) Winner.

He graduated E.C. High School and joined the U.S. Navy in 1943, and served in the Pacific aboard the USS Libre KA12 and participated in the invasions of Guam, the Philippines and Iwo Jima. His ship was in Tokyo Bay for the peace signing with Japan. On leave, he married the love of his life, Norma Caldwell, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City, on Dec. 11, 1945.

Leland attended James Millikin University and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Engineering.

He was employed by General Electric as a field electrical engineer for 30 years in the Pittsburgh and then the Tampa offices, retiring in 1985.

He is survived by his wife, Norma of 73+ great years; his children, Jeffrey (Diane) Iman, Janice (Fred) Haas and Linda (David) Ferianc; his grandchildren, Tim (Danielle) Iman, Amanda Martin and her fiancé, Mike Swartz, Sarah Haas (Steve) Halvonik, Fred Haas Jr., and Leah Haas; a brother, Arthur (Harriet) Iman; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leland, and his stepmother, Florence Dietz Iman; a brother, Robert; his sisters, Ellen Iman Rutledge and Joan Iman Miller; and a son-in-law, David Ferianc.

Mr. Iman was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City and a 50-year member of Harmony Masonic Lodge 429, and New Castle Scottish Rite Consistency.

IMAN - A memorial service for Leland Francis Iman, who died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.

Military honors will be held at the conclusion of the service.

Leland was an avid reader and the family requests donations to Evans City Library, in lieu of flowers.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at











Leland Francis Iman, born in Butler in 1925 to Leland Ferdinand and Sara Stewart Iman, passed away on Monday, Nov. 4, 2019.From the age of 2, he was raised in Evans City by his grandparents, Arthur and Matilda Winner Iman, and by his great-grandmother, Catherine Fehl (Ferdinand) Winner.He graduated E.C. High School and joined the U.S. Navy in 1943, and served in the Pacific aboard the USS Libre KA12 and participated in the invasions of Guam, the Philippines and Iwo Jima. His ship was in Tokyo Bay for the peace signing with Japan. On leave, he married the love of his life, Norma Caldwell, at St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City, on Dec. 11, 1945.Leland attended James Millikin University and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh School of Engineering.He was employed by General Electric as a field electrical engineer for 30 years in the Pittsburgh and then the Tampa offices, retiring in 1985.He is survived by his wife, Norma of 73+ great years; his children, Jeffrey (Diane) Iman, Janice (Fred) Haas and Linda (David) Ferianc; his grandchildren, Tim (Danielle) Iman, Amanda Martin and her fiancé, Mike Swartz, Sarah Haas (Steve) Halvonik, Fred Haas Jr., and Leah Haas; a brother, Arthur (Harriet) Iman; and numerous nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his father, Leland, and his stepmother, Florence Dietz Iman; a brother, Robert; his sisters, Ellen Iman Rutledge and Joan Iman Miller; and a son-in-law, David Ferianc.Mr. Iman was a lifelong member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Evans City and a 50-year member of Harmony Masonic Lodge 429, and New Castle Scottish Rite Consistency.IMAN - A memorial service for Leland Francis Iman, who died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Boylan Funeral Home, 324 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople.Military honors will be held at the conclusion of the service.Leland was an avid reader and the family requests donations to Evans City Library, in lieu of flowers.Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Butler Eagle Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close