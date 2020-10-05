Lenore Henry

Lenore Benton Henry, of Sherwood Oaks, Cranberry Township, formerly of Harrisville, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.



Born Oct. 27, 1926, in Worthington, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Richard Benton and Flora Kerr Benton.



Lenore was a graduate of Worthington West Franklin High School and the West Penn Hospital School of Nursing.



She married James M. Henry on April 8, 1947. Her husband preceded her in death in 2008.



She was a devoted mother and grandmother.



Until her retirement, Lenore was moderator of Tower Presbyterian Women's Association, a member of the Grove City Federated Women's Club and past matron of Grove City Chapter 86, Order of the Eastern Star.



The Henrys were members of Tower United Presbyterian Church, in Grove City.



Surviving are two daughters, Susan Stocker of Pittsburgh and Beth (Michael) Henry Dugan of Avon, Conn.; two sons, Dr. William R. Henry of Summitt, N.J. and David (Doris) Henry of Harrisville; six grandchildren, Christopher and Jennifer Stocker, and Chloe, Colin, Cate and Cara Dugan; and three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Colton and Deklan Stocker.



In addition to her parents and husband, Lenore was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Scherick of Worthington; and a brother, Richard Benton of Florida.



Henry - A private family funeral service for Lenore Benton Henry, who died Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, will be held in Cunningham Funeral Home, 306 Bessemer Ave., Grove City on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.



Burial will be in Worthington Lutheran Cemetery.



A memorial service will be held at Sherwood Oaks at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to Tower Presbyterian Church, 248 S. Broad St., Grove City, PA 16127.





