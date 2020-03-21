Leo A. "Butch" Domachowski passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020, surrounded by his wife and son.
He was born in 1936.
Leo was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was a dedicated husband and was married for 61 years to Mary (Eileen).
He was the loving father to his son, Steven (Andrea); and he was the grandfather to Hannah and Maya.
He is survived by his brothers, Joe (Patricia) and Robert.
Joe joins his brothers and sisters now deceased, Helen, Edward, Rose and Dorothy.
Leo worked as a service representative for York Air Conditioning and Heating for over 35 years to make a life for his family.
He loved Pittsburgh sports, fishing, doing house projects, and spending time with his son and later, his grandkids as "Pop-Pop." He was a dad that cared and was always there and gave his time and love unconditionally.
Leo gave back to the youth of Butler through his work with the Butler Area Baseball Association, as a dedicated dad, coach, umpire and board of directors member. He was instrumental in running concessions and league operations, volunteering countless hours in service of Butler Baseball.
He loved and cherished all his extended family as "Uncle Butch," and his wife, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters meant the world to him.
He will be missed by the many that he impacted in his life, and will be remembered always.
