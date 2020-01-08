Leo E. Snyder, 82, of Fenelton passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Concordia Lutheran Ministries in Cabot.
Born Nov. 13, 1937, in Fenelton, he was a son of the late Harry S. Snyder and Clara A. (Nugent) Snyder.
Leo was a lifetime farmer, which he enjoyed doing, and he also enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was a member of St. John Roman Catholic Church in Coylesville.
Leo and several of his brothers along with their father, had hand-dug graves for St. John's Parish Cemetery.
He is survived by his brother, John Snyder and his sister, Theresa Snyder, both of Fenelton; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers, Harry, James, Aloysius, Charles and Thomas Snyder; and four sisters, Mary Kriley, Veronica Wilbert, Cecilia Geibel and Margaret Graham.
SNYDER - There will not be a public visitation for Leo E. Snyder, who died Monday, Jan. 6, 2020.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday at St. John Roman Catholic Church, Coylesville.
Interment will follow in St. John's Parish Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 8, 2020