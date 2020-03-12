Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leo Edward Gladys. View Sign Service Information Hile Funeral Home 339 Chicora Fenelton Rd Chicora , PA 16025 (724)-445-7500 Send Flowers Obituary

Leo Edward Gladys, 83, of Chicora went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Chicora Medical Center.

Leo was born April 22, 1936, in Ford City. He was the son of the late Ben A. and Ada S. Kijowski Gladys.

Leo was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served from 1955 until 1959.

He was a member of Chicora United Methodist Church.

He retired from International Staple and Machine Shop in 1998.

Leo was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and was a very proud grandfather, who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Surviving are his wife, Celie "Sue" Fennell Gladys, whom he married on April 27, 1968, in Ford City.

Also surviving are two daughters, Tracy Waltman and her husband, Bob, of Butler, and Susan Green and her husband, Tom, of Chicora; four grandchildren, Cameron Green and his wife, Makayla, Kinsey Green, Kassidee Waltman and Alexis Waltman; a sister, Patricia Ross of Boardman, Ohio; a sister-in-law, Geri Fennell of Denham Springs, La.; as well as a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Leo was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law; as well as a number of aunts and uncles.

GLADYS - A memorial service for Leo Edward Gladys, who died Wednesday, March 11, 2020, will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Chicora United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Wallace and the Rev. Glenn B. Kohlhepp co-officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.

Memorial contributions may be made to Chicora United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 502, Chicora, PA 16025.

For additional information or to send a condolence, please visit







