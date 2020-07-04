Leo "Bucky" Parisi, 81, passed away July 1, 2020, in Butler.
Leo was born Feb. 12, 1939, in Ridgway, Pa., and was the son of the late Leo and Nellie (Gavazzi) Parisi.
He attended school in Ridgway. After graduation from high school, he was drafted by the Brooklyn Dodgers. He played ball during the spring and summer semesters and attended Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall.
After graduation, Bucky was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he continued to play baseball for the U.S. Army at Fort Jackson, S.C.
During his lifetime, he owned several restaurants, including the Rusty Nail in Butler.
He was a teacher in the Butler Area School District, where he coached and also taught driver's education. After selling his restaurant in Butler, he started another business, Seniors for Safe Driving.
He was an enthusiastic golfer and spent most of his extra time playing golf at the Butler Country Club, where he was a member for over 40 years.
He is survived by several nieces and nephews and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 35 years, Su (Henderson) Parisi.
PARISI - There will not be a viewing or a service at this time for Leo "Bucky" Parisi, who died Wednesday, July 1, 2020.
A celebration of Bucky's life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Butler County Humane Society, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com
