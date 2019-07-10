Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon Edward Thompson. View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Visitation 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Highland Presbyterian Church 320 Franklin St. Slippery Rock , PA View Map Service 11:00 AM Highland Presbyterian Church 320 Franklin St. Slippery Rock , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leon Edward Thompson of Slippery Rock passed away on Monday.

He was born on Wednesday, May 30, 1934, to Dorothy M. Thompson in New Lebanon. When he was five years old, his mother passed away. Leon was raised by his grandmother, Mary Pearl Uber-Thompson. He and his grandmother made their home with Leon's uncle, Raymond Thompson, his wife Kate, and their three daughters in Worth Township, Mercer County.

Leon graduated from Lakeview High School in 1952. He was a member of the Future Farmers of America during his high school years.

In May of 1952, Leon joined the U.S. Army. He served in West Germany at the Reinland Konsein Army Base during the end of the Korean War. Leon's job was a heavy equipment inspector. He left the Army in April of 1956 as a specialist second class.

On Friday, Nov. 26, 1954, Leon married the former Norma Lea Glenn at her parent's home in Harrisville. They were married for 64 years until her passing on Feb. 10 of this year.

Leon was a mechanical engineer. The majority of his working career was spent at American Glass Research in Butler. He developed several patents for the company. In the late 1980s, Leon left AGR to begin his own company, Container Automation Technology in Grove City. He developed laser testing technology and equipment for the glass bottle industry.

Leon was a member of the Highland Presbyterian Church in Slippery Rock for over 50 years. He served as an elder, Sunday school teacher and youth leader. Leon was a genuinely spiritual person and served as a leader and mentor to so many.

Leon was an avid amateur photographer. He and his wife Norma belonged to the Slippery Rock Camera Club for many years, enjoying the company of the members, creative outings, and sharing photographs. In the past months, Leon could be observed capturing beautiful pictures and video of butterflies and hummingbirds from his deck at home.

Leon grew up as a farmer and loved planting flowers and vegetables. Many summer evenings Leon and Norma would savor delicious sweet corn and tomatoes from their garden. He also delighted in cooking and baking from scratch. In his final months, Leon especially loved sharing and making new recipes with his daughters. If you have ever received one of his homemade Easter breads, you know what a great culinary artist he was.

Leon is survived by three daughters, Karen Lynn Thompson (Mike Otteson) of Watertown, Mass., Rennae Lea (Gary) Allison of Harrisville, and Gay Elaine Allison of Grove City; five grandchildren, B. Sean Porterfield of Grove City, Necia R. (Ryan) Dubyak of Butler, Leah R. Allison of Harrisville, Ashley G. Allison of Grove City, and Megan L. Otteson of Watertown, Mass.; three great-grandchildren, Addison E. Allison of Grove City, and Lexi R. and Wyatt D. Dubyak of Butler; three cousins (the original Thompson girls) Arlene MacDougall of Aurora, Ohio, Virginia Straub of Greenville, and Ethel Jean (Bill) Cummings of Grove City; and several beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Leon was preceded in death by his mother, grandmother, wife, and an infant son.

Leon's family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff of Family Hospice for the loving care they gave Leon and all of the family during the last months of his life.

THOMPSON - The family of Leon Edward Thompson, who died Monday, July 8, 2019, will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at Smith Funeral Home, 421 New Castle St., Slippery Rock.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Highland Presbyterian Church, 320 Franklin St., Slippery Rock.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church with the Rev. Jeff Curtis and the Rev. Albert Rhodes Stuart presiding.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Highland Presbyterian Church, 320 Franklin St., Slippery Rock, PA 16057.







