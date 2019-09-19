Leon J. "Leo" Byers, 52, of Sarver passed away on Sept. 18, 2019, at his home.
He was born Aug. 9, 1967, in Natrona Heights.
Leo worked as a materials handler for Lubrizol Oil Field Solutions in Leetsdale.
He was an amazing father, a great husband and friend to many.
Surviving are his parents; his wife, Cheryl Byers, whom he married July 8, 1989; two sons, Cody Byers and Tyler (Natalie "Nattles") Byers; one grandson, Jay; and his brother, Lloyd Byers, all of Saxonburg.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Kenneth and Ruth Neupert; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Margaret Hartzell.
BYERS - Friends of Leon J. "Leo" Byers, who died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home with Pastor Steve Grissom officiating.
Interment will follow in Zion Baptist Cemetery, Portersville.
Please visit www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 19, 2019