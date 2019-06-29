Leonard L. "Mac" McCrory, 84, of Fombell passed away Thursday morning at Butler Memorial Hospital after a brief illness.
He was a member of St. Gregory Catholic Church in Zelienople.
He was a retired electrician, working out of Union 495 in Wilmington, N.C.
Mac presently owned the Silversmith Shop in Zelienople, where he was known for his unique designing of silver jewelry. He previously worked for the Nickel Plate Railroad and the Pennsylvania Railroad.
He was a 50-year member of the Harmony-Zelienople Masonic Lodge 429, a member of VFW 252, Ellwood City, American Legion Post 474, Zelienople, the Hungarian Club, Zelienople and Hosanna Industries.
Mac was a loving and generous person, giving of time and donations for many organizations. You could see him helping with the electric during Horse Trading Days, to being the cashier at the Harmony-Zelienople Methodist Church for the Friday spaghetti dinners.
Mac served in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean conflict.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Di Ianni McCrory; two daughters, Lynette (Anthony) Mull of Newton, Kan., and Toni Lynn Walick of Parma, Ohio; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one son, one brother and two sisters.
MCCRORY - The family of Leonard L. "Mac" McCrory, who died Thursday, June 27, 2019, will receive friends from 1 to 3 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at A. Carl Kinsey-Ronald N. Volz Funeral Home, 114 W. Spring St., Zelienople.
Harmony-Zelienople Masonic Lodge 429 F&AM will hold services at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday from the funeral home.
If desired, the family has suggested memorial donations be made to Hosanna Industries, 109 Reinert Drive, Rochester, PA 15074.
Published in Butler Eagle on June 29, 2019