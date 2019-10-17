Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard "Len" Rolly. View Sign Service Information Perman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc. 923 Saxonburg Blvd Pittsburgh , PA 15223 (412)-486-3600 Send Flowers Obituary

Leonard Rolly, 88, of Cranberry Township passed away peacefully in his home Oct. 15, 2019, after a brief illness and surrounded by family and friends. He had just celebrated his 55th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife, Rosanne Rolly, aboard a New England cruise.

Len lived an abundant life, full of friends, family, laughter and theater.

A U.S. Navy veteran and graduate of Carnegie Tech, Len went on to receive degrees in electrical engineering and literature, claiming he was the oldest undergraduate there.

A gifted tenor and actor, he was known as the face of St. Barnabas Hospital on local television and appeared in numerous commercials, as well as performing with the Butler Symphony Choir.

Loving to be on stage, he appeared in numerous shows at Civic Light Opera and Robert Morris, but his theater home was Comtra Theatre, where lifelong friends were made. His greatest highlight arrived when he was honored to play the role of Don Quixote.

Len was a man of grace, humor and character and he is deeply missed.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 55 years, Rosanne; his son, Kevin of Los Angeles; his brother-in-law, Kenneth Chenot; two grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Helen Rolly; his four elder sisters, and a brother. But his greatest loss from which he never recovered was the sudden death of his precious son, Shaun in 2017.

ROLLY - Services and interment will be private for Leonard Rolly, who died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

Arrangements have been made by Perman Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Shaler Township.

Please leave condolences at







