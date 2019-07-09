Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wolfe Memorial, Inc. 3604 Greensburg Pike Pittsburgh , PA 15221 (412)-731-5001 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Wolfe Memorial, Inc. 3604 Greensburg Pike Pittsburgh , PA 15221 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Wolfe Memorial, Inc. 3604 Greensburg Pike Pittsburgh , PA 15221 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Leopoldo "Leo" Marti-Balaguer, 98, formerly of Wilkins Township and Butler, was born in Añasco, Puerto Rico, on Aug. 17, 1920, and passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019.

Leo was the third of four children of Leopoldo Marti and Angela Balaguer. After his father's untimely death, Leo was raised from the age of 2 by his grandmother, Tomasa, whose memory he forever cherished.

In his century of life, Leo acted with integrity, discipline and hard work. An American patriot to his core, he served during

In 1947, Leo met and fell in love with Margaret Jane Shook, a Missouri school teacher whose beauty, intelligence and values captivated him for life. They married in 1949 and later settled in Wilkins Township.

An expert metallurgical engineer with an MS degree from Kansas State University and an MBA from the University of Pittsburgh, Leo spent 30 years with Westinghouse Electric Corp. He achieved the distinguished title of Fellow Engineer and co-invented a patented method for shipping nuclear fuel. His career took him and his family on a four-year stay in Brussels, Belgium, and extensive travels throughout Europe.

In retirement, he and Margaret traveled to Greece to fulfill Leo's lifetime dream to "walk in the footsteps of Socrates." He was a voracious reader, spirited conversationalist, aficionado of Latin music and loved being with family and friends. Above all he was a devoted father and husband. Through their 62 years of marriage, before Margaret's passing in 2012, they were inseparable.

Leo is survived by his three sons, David E. (Taron), Evan S. and his wife, Karen, and Eric L. and his wife, Jan; two grandchildren, Nora A. and Emma C.; stepgrandsons, Taylor and Jason; his brother, Claudino, of San Juan, Puerto Rico, and his son Eddie; his sister-in-law Betty S. (Walker) Shook, and her sons, Tom and Tim; and many other nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his sisters, Beatriz and Mary.

For their compassionate care, the family warmly thanks the wonderful staff at Concordia of Fox Chapel, where Leo lived during the last year of his life.

MARTI-BALAGUER - Visitation for Leopoldo Marti-Balaguer, who died Friday, July 5, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wolfe Memorial, Forest Hills Chapel, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh.

Burial will be private at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township, Washington County.

In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to .







