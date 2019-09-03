LeRoy R. Meeder, 94, of Zelienople passed away on Saturday in St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars.
He was born Sept. 2, 1924, in Cranberry Township, and was the son of the late William H. and Sarah "Sadie" (Goehring) Meeder.
He was a retired shipping foreman with Halstead Industries in Zelienople and Scottsboro, Ala. He also worked with the Butler Auto Auction as a lot attendant.
He was a World War II U.S. Army veteran and was a member of Park United Presbyterian Church in Zelienople.
Surviving are his three children, Paul (Sharon) Meeder of Butler, Sarah Meeder of Scottsboro, Ala., and Larry (Carol) Meeder of Zelienople; a son-in-law, Joe Keith; 10 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great- great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty J. (Davis) Meeder; a daughter, Doris Keith; and two sons, Edward Meeder and an infant.
MEEDER - Friends of LeRoy R. Meeder, who died Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, will be received from 3 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 6 p.m. Thursday in Park United Presbyterian Church, 109 E. Grandview Ave., Zelienople, with the Rev. Gary Dindinger officiating.
Private interment will be in Zelienople Cemetery.
Huntsman Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
No flowers please. Memorials made to Park United Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund are appreciated.
Published in Butler Eagle on Sept. 3, 2019