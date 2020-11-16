Leroy "Sonny" Watterson, 86, of Butler, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.
Born on Jan. 18, 1934, in Butler, he was the son to the late Roy and Florence Watterson.
Sonny worked at Pullman Standard for over 28 years until their closing.
He enjoyed the outdoors, especially archery, hunting, and fishing. He was a state champion for competitive archery shooting and it was by far his most passionate hobby.
Sonny was known to be a loving family man and will be forever missed.
He was the beloved husband of Delores (Stanley) Watterson for over 66 years; father of Kathryn (Tom) Kennedy, Debbie Watterson, and Barbara (Nick) Valerio; brother of Wanda Bobbert, Betty (Ray) Saul, Harriet (Arthur) Iman, Harold (Rita) Watterson, and Donald (Rosalind) Watterson; grandfather of Heather, Brad, Nathan, Tara, Sarah, and Sierra. He is also survived by six great grandchildren and a large and loving family.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Christian Rivers; his grandson, Dustin; and siblings, Gloria Churha, Vernelia Taylor, and Howard Watterson.
Sonny's family would like to offer a very warm thank you to AHN Cancer Center and Butler VNA Hospice.
Watterson - Friends of Leroy "Sonny" Watterson, who died Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, at Butler First Church of the Nazarene, 4410 Oakdale Road, Meridian.
His funeral will immediately follow in the church.
Burial will be held privately.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Spencer D. Geibel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 140 New Castle Road, Butler.
Please visit www.spencerdgeibel.com
.