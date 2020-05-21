Leslie B. Johnson Sr., 97, of Renfrew, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at the Butler VA Community Living Center.
Born Jan. 26, 1923, in New Castle, he was a son of the late Leslie B. Johnson and Florence (Richards) Johnson.
He retired from Portersville Equipment Co., as general manager in 1982, following 32 years of service.
He was a member of Holy Sepulcher Roman Catholic Church, was a lifetime member of the VFW, the DAV and the American Legion.
He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Army Air Force.
Leslie was an avid fisherman and hunter. He played guitar for a country band for 35 years. He also attained "Pro" rating at shuffleboard in Florida. He also enjoyed playing cards, traveling the United States and Europe, and going on cruises. He spent his winters in Ocala, Fla., for 24 years.
His first wife, Marjorie L. (Keister) Johnson, preceded him in death on May 13, 1994.
Surviving are their children, Leslie (Faith) Johnson Jr., David (Cathy) Johnson and Mark (Carol) Johnson.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kevin (Melissa) Johnson, Lisa (Tom) Younger, Dave Johnson, Jennifer (Richard) Hudak, Mark (Meagan) Johnson and Michael (Nicole) Johnson; eight great-grandchildren, Andrew, Reese, Rylee, Colbie, Caylah, Miles, Liam and Graham; a sister, Dorothy Ball; a sister-in-law, Bernice Johnson; and his nephews, Bobbie Ball, Gary (Barb) Johnson, Brian (Gail) Johnson and John (Lynn) Love.
He is also survived by his wife, Mable L. (Hughes) Johnson, whom he married Jan. 13, 1996.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie; his sons, Jan and Charles Johnson; his brother, James Johnson; a brother-in-law, Drew Ball; and a niece, Joyce Cassidy.
A special thank you would like to be given to the staff and employees of the Joseph Kusick Community Center, for their kindness and compassion.
JOHNSON - Visitation and funeral arrangements for Leslie B. Johnson Sr., who died Wednesday, May 20, 2020, are private and are being completed by Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Joseph Kusick Community Center, 325 New Castle Road, Butler, PA 16001.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
