Leslie Crawford Matlack, 91, of Cranberry Township passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, while under the care of Allegheny General Hospital.

Born June 12, 1928, in Natrona Heights, she was the daughter of the late Glenn and Mary Yard.

Leslie graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of the Arts degree in Christian education from Muskingum University in 1950. She received her master's degree in education from Slippery Rock University in 1969, and earned her Title 1 Reading Specialist certification in 1970.

Leslie was a member of Bakerstown United Methodist Church, where she was a choir member, assistant youth leader and lay leader for many years.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, William F. Matlack, whom she married April 10, 2003; her children, Christie (Jim) Savage of West Chester, Ohio, Ruth Nellis of Slippery Rock, Daniel Schneider of Newberg, Ore., and Patricia Amentler of East Bernstadt, Ky.; 10 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Leslie was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles W. Crawford, who passed away July 11, 1999; her sons, Kenneth and Robert Deary; and her brother, Robert Glenn Yard.

MATLACK - A memorial service will be conducted at a later date for Leslie Crawford Matlack, who died Monday, March 9, 2020.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Boylan-Glenn-Kildoo Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 130 Wisconsin Ave., Cranberry Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to Bakerstown United Methodist Church, 5760 William Flinn Hwy., Gibsonia, PA 15044.

