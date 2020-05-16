Leslie Gene Godot, 69, of Butler passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, after a long and courageous fight against cancer at the Butler Memorial Hospital.
He was born Sept. 19, 1950, in Butler, to the late Regis A. Godot and Mildred Gallagher Godot.
Leslie was a machinist at AK Steel for 38 years where he retired on Jan. 31, 2010. He was a 1969 graduate of Butler High School and a 1973 graduate of New Castle Business College.
In his early years, Leslie loved drag racing motorcycles, golf, hunting, fishing and spending time at camp. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his loving spouse of 38 years, Sharon Lynn (Ceechi) Godot, who he married on Sept. 18, 1981; two daughters, Rachelle (Matthew) Wachob of Dilliner, Pa., and Jenea Godot of Butler; two grandchildren, Riley and Zachary Wachob; one brother, Gary (Karen) Godot of Butler; one sister, Sandy (Bill) Stout of Pittsburgh; one nephew, Steve (Autumn) Godot of Cabot; and one niece, Kimberly (Scott) Birckbichler of Butler.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
GODOT - Visitation and services will be private.
The Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler, is assisting the family with the arrangements.
A private burial will be held at Butler County Memorial Park.
Memorials are suggested to the Butler Cancer Institute, 160 Hollywood Drive, Pullman Business Park, Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from May 16 to May 17, 2020.