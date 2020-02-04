Lester E. Williamson, 86, of Petrolia passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.
Lester was born on Jan. 19, 1934, in Greenville, and was the son of the late Francis William Williamson and the late Mabel S. Maxwell Williamson.
Lester was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was a mechanic for PennDOT.
Lester attended Fairview United Methodist Church.
He will be remembered for always being willing to lend a helping hand.
Lester is survived by three stepsons, Derek Reep of Petrolia, Carl (Carla Lowrie) Reep of Petrolia, and Paul (Diane) Reep of West Sunbury; two stepdaughters, Linda Kelly of Petrolia, and Karen (Dave) Olexak of North Washington; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Lester is also survived by three sisters, Betty DeJulia of Fredonia, Martha Lucas of Texas, and Ethel Williamson of Stoneboro.
Lester was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Reep Williamson; three brothers; two sisters; and one grandson.
The family would like to thank Nicole Boling for the hours of love and care she provided to Lester.
WILLIAMSON - The family of Lester E. Williamson, who died Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury.
A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Bob Edmundson officiating.
Private burial will be in the West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Moniteau Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 125, Eau Claire, PA 16030.
Online condolences available at www.williamfyoungfh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Feb. 4, 2020