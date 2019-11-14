Guest Book View Sign Service Information Young Funeral Home 127 West Jefferson St Butler , PA 16001 (724)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Lester "Les" George Green, 85, of Butler passed away peacefully Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.

Les was born Sept. 28, 1934, in Butler.

Les served and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, with tours served in Korea and the Mediterranean on the 6th Fleet Destroyer, the USS Compton 705.

Les was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church, serving on several committees.

He was a member of William H. Miller Lodge 769 and Syria Shriners.

Les unselfishly dedicated his time and mentoring to the youth of Butler County as a Cub Scout and Boy Scout master.

Les was owner/president of G&E Mechanical Contractors, which served industry not only in the tri-state area, but throughout the United States, providing industrial mechanical contracting, engineering, and construction management.

Les enjoyed working in his yard and around the house. He loved helping his children with their own yards and house projects, and found joy and fulfillment in sharing his knowledge on "do it yourself" projects with children and friends.

Les and his wife, Sophie, enjoyed the winter months in Florida, and enjoyed holidays with their children and friends.

Les is survived by his loving wife, Sophie (Nazar) Green, whom he married Dec. 8, 1953.

He is also survived by his son, Lester John Green; his daughter, Brenda (John) Perfetti; a sister-in-law, Katherine McGregor; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul James Green.

Les received exceptional care and support from the Butler AHN Cancer Center. The family would like to extend a warm and heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff.

GREEN - Funeral arrangements for Lester "Les" George Green, who died Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, were handled by Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.

Donations on behalf of Les Green can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 120 Sunset Dr., Butler, PA 16001, or the -Erie, 1645 West 8th St., Erie, PA 16505.

