Lexis Ann Walker, 19, of St. Petersburg, Pa., Clarion County, was tragically taken on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
She was born April 7, 2001, in Butler.
She was a senior at A-C Valley, where she was a member of SADD.
She was a Baptist by faith.
Lexis loved the outdoors, photography, painting and drawing animals. She had a very big heart and would do anything for anyone. Lexis was a wonderful daughter and sister.
Survivors include her mother, April Walker of Butler; two brothers, Levi Walker of St. Petersburg, and Dalton Walker of Prospect; two sisters, Caitlyne Powell of Butler, and Jayde Behon; her maternal grandmother, Pamela Walker; one niece, Sofia Grossman; one aunt; one uncle; and eight cousins.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Charles Walker Sr.
WALKER - Due to the COVID-19 health restrictions, a private family visitation and funeral for Lexis Ann Walker, who died Sunday, April 26, 2020, were held on Wednesday.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Jay Bryan Funeral Home in Prospect.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Butler County Humane Society.
Published in Butler Eagle on Apr. 30, 2020