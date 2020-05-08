L.F. Bud Wimer Jr., 71, of Portersville, Muddy Creek Township, passed away Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Bud was born on Aug. 28, 1948, in New Castle, Lawrence County. He was the son of the late L.F. Wimer Sr. and June Book Wimer.
Bud was a graduate of Slippery Rock High School, and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
He was a member of the U.S. Navy Seabees and was awarded the Purple Heart. Bud was later a reservist with the U.S. Army.
He enjoyed working on his property and hunting.
Bud was a caretaker of the family business, Ridgeview Trailer Court, in Muddy Creek Township, where he was the longtime grounds manager. He also held various jobs in the construction industry and snow plowing.
Surviving are two daughters, Jennifer Bartlett and her husband, Patrick, of Knoxville, Tenn., and Jessica Wimer and her fiancé, Cori Finney, of Portersville; four granddaughters, Christy, Erin, Rebecca and Rylee; three great-grandchildren, Amirah, Axel and Caroline; three sisters, Judy McDaniel of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., Pat Dienert of Princeton, Pa., and Sally Watson of Grove City; as well as a number of nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by his daughters' mother and former wife, Shirley Lazar.
WIMER - The family of L.F. Bud Wimer Jr., who died Thursday, May 7, 2020, is planning a memorial service with military honors to be held at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
For more information, please visit www.hilefh.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 8, 2020.