Lila Jean McGrath Albert, 81, of Butler passed away on Tuesday at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born on Jan. 17, 1938, in Butler, she was the daughter of the late Lyle and Elizabeth McGrath.
Lila graduated in 1955 from Penn Township High School and went on to study at Muskingum College.
Lila enjoyed employment at Western Auto in Butler, and worked as a home care companion at St. Barnabas before joining the "Doe Ladies" of the Butler County Treasurer's Office. She also served as a deacon at Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church.
Lila was a loving wife, caring mother, beloved Grandma and cherished member of her community.
She enjoyed ceramics, watching her sons in musicals and on the football field at Knoch High School, cross-stitching, collecting Teddy Bears, talking on the telephone and making the world's best toasted cheese.
She leaves treasured memories with her two sons, Peter (Jody) Albert and David (Joyce) Albert; her grandchildren, Michael Morrison, Melissa Tully, Katy Shoff, Meghan Albert, Shannon McManus, Brian Albert and Dahlia Albert; her great-grandchildren, Lucas Morrison, Holland Tully and Albert Tully; three brothers, Albert (Mary Jo) McGrath, from Butler, Daniel (Diane) McGrath, from Texas, and Donald (Jean) McGrath of Butler; and multiple nieces, nephews, loved ones and cherished friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 37 years, Harry "Pete" L. Albert Jr., who passed away on May 6, 1995.
She will be deeply missed and remembered with love by her family and all who knew her.
ALBERT - Family and friends of Lila Jean McGrath Albert, who died Tuesday, May 21, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, 124 E. North St., Butler.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Merry Meloy of Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church in Butler, officiating.
Interment will be at Brownsdale Cemetery, Butler.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lila to the , 30 E. 33rd St., New York, NY 10016, or to Saint Andrews United Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Jefferson St., Butler, PA 16001.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on May 22, 2019