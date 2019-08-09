Guest Book View Sign Service Information Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 (724)-794-2830 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Smith Funeral Home 421 New Castle St Slippery Rock , PA 16057-1012 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Lilburn Bruce Cooper, 71, passed away Thursday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries skilled nursing facility, Cabot, after a long and hard-fought battle with cancer for over two years.

Lilburn was born Jan. 16, 1948, in New Castle to Grady W. Cooper and Helen L. Cooper (Magee).

After graduating from Slippery Rock Area High School, he married Phyllis Ann Miller on Sept. 29, 1967. Shortly after marriage, Lilburn joined the

Upon returning from proudly serving his country and retiring from military duty, Lilburn returned to work for the family business founded by his grandfather, H.W. Cooper. He continued working for the business even after the company changed owners until retirement after 45 years in 2013. After a short period of retirement, Lilburn went back to work driving concrete mixers for Castle Builders Supply in New Castle.

Lilburn was active in many organizations. He was a three-time past president of the Slippery Rock chapter of Lions Clubs International, of which he has been a member since 1973. He was also senior vice commander of the Stanley Snyder VFW Post 7465, later serving as commander for a period of two years and member of the Military Order of the Cootie of the United States. Lilburn was a member of the Slippery Rock American Legion Frank Cheeseman Post 393 and American Legion Post 0080 in St. Cloud, Fla. Lilburn was a member of the Syria Shriners International and Caravan, lifelong member of the National Rifle Association, member of the Teamsters International Local 261 in New Castle, and held the designation of 32nd Degree Freemason at Grove City Lodge 0603. Lilburn was also was an active member of the Pittsburgh chapter of the American Concrete Institute (ACI). During his time with ACI, Lilburn was privileged to travel the world to such locations as Russia, Czechoslovakia, Hungary, China, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Lilburn was also an active member of Friendship Presbyterian Church.

Lilburn, or known affectionately as "Burner" or "Coop" by many, was an avid fisherman, hunter and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His favorite time of year was the fall when he could enjoy hunting black bears, the elusive whitetail deer with his son, grandson and many friends. As a 28-year season ticket holder, Lilburn rarely missed a Sunday in Pittsburgh watching the Steelers at the stadium and attended the last four Steelers Super Bowl appearances.

Lilburn is survived by his wife of 51 years, Phyllis; a son, Kent Louis (Shayne) Cooper of Slippery Rock; two daughters, Dawn Lynn (Michael) Bastin of Cabot and Wendy Ann Cooper (Michael George) of Slippery Rock. Lilburn was also the grandfather to five grandchildren, Zachary Cooper, Brandon, Brooke, Bryce and Brittany Bastin; along with a great-grandson, Raiden Vogel. Lilburn is also survived by two sisters, Renata Hall and Karen Cooper; and his Aunt Ruth (Hesselgesser) Cooper.

Lilburn was preceded in death by his parents; his uncle, Glenn Cooper; and his grandparents, Harry W. Cooper and Marinda Wimer Cooper (paternal) and Wendell and Margaret (Peg) Reed Magee (maternal).

COOPER - Family of Lilburn Bruce Cooper, who died Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday at

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Pastor Dave Fox of Butler presiding.

Interment will be in Slippery Rock Cemetery.

Donations can be made to the Slippery Rock Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue, Slippery Rock Lions Club, Stanley Snyder VFW Post 7465, or Friendship Presbyterian Church.







