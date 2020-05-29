Lillian Ann Anthony
1933 - 2020
Lillian Ann Anthony, 86, of Main Street, Chicora, passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot.
Lillian was born on Sept. 9, 1933, in Cleveland, Ohio She was the daughter of the late Harry William and Margaret Pew Whitmer. Lillian was adopted by her grandmother, Annie Whitmer and her husband, Harvey, and was raised in Perryville, near Parker.
Lillian was a homemaker.
Lillian is survived by her husband, Dale E. Anthony, whom she married on March 3, 1962.
Also surviving is a daughter, Pearl Ryan and her husband, Charles, of Chicora; a stepdaughter, Rosalyn Johnston of Petrolia; her grandchildren, Emily Giammatteo and her husband, Todd, and Anthony Ryan and his wife, Kerry; her stepgrandchildren, Rodney Johnston, Tina Bailey, Allen Zang and Jessica King; her great-grandchildren, Carter Giammatteo, Jordan Ryan and Austin Ryan; as well as a number of stepgreat-grandchildren and stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by a great-grandson, George Ryan Giammatteo.
ANTHONY - Private funeral arrangements for Lillian Ann Anthony, who died Wednesday, May 27, 2020, are under the direction of Hile Funeral Home of Chicora.
Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.


Published in Butler Eagle on May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
