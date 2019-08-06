Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lillian B. Girdwood. View Sign Service Information Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 (724)-352-1133 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Fox Funeral Home 410 W. Main St Saxonburg , PA 16056 View Map Memorial service Gospel Fellowship PCA Send Flowers Obituary

Lillian B. Girdwood, 97, of Cabot passed peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Monday at Concordia Lutheran Ministries.

Born Nov. 26, 1921, in Gibsonia, she was the daughter of David Dale Bryson and Edna Snyder.

Lillian was the oldest living charter member of the Gospel Fellowship PCA, where she was the children's Sunday school director. She had a Godly influence on all those she came in contact with as the director for over 20 years. Her service to her church family was one of the greatest joys of her life.

Time with her family was most precious to her. She enjoyed bowling, reading, crossword and other puzzles, cards, and a writing ministry.

Lillian was a prolific poet and wrote a poem for every important occasion.

Surviving are her children, Linda (Fred) Skurka of Butler, Randal (Verna) Girdwood of Portersville, Dean (Pauline) Girdwood of Economy Borough, Carolyn (Joe) Mihalevic of Gibsonia and Nancy (Richard) Harkin of Long Island, N.Y.; her brother, Richard (Virginia) Bryson of Chattanooga, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer (Greg) Seybert, Chuck (Holly) Girdwood, Deana (Jawn) Funyak, Mark (Marcy) Girdwood, Joseph (Diana) Skurka, Sean (Valerie) Girdwood, Amy (Tim) Protos, Melissa (Mark) Kirkbride, Ryan Harkin, Leah Harkin and Shea Harkin; two stepgrandchildren, Marissa Durst and Michael Mihalevic; and 18 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Lucas, Lauren, Jack, Sam, Olivia, Tyler, Joshua, Alayna, Bryson, Addison, Ava, Allie, Mackenzie, Nick, Julia, Lily and Jonathan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Oliver Girdwood, who passed away on Nov. 25, 2005; three sisters; one brother; and one granddaughter.

GIRDWOOD - Friends of Lillian B. Girdwood, who died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Funeral Home, 410 W. Main St., Saxonburg.

Interment will be private.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at the Gospel Fellowship PCA, Valencia.

Memorial donations may be made to Gospel Fellowship PCA, 161 McFann Road, Valencia, PA 16059.

