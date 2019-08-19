Lillian C. Walker, 77, of Valencia passed away Sunday afternoon in the comfort of her home with her family at her side.
Born Dec. 5, 1941, in Wexford, she was the daughter of the late Alphonse and Virginia McKenzie Cole.
A homemaker, Lillian was a member of St. Kilian Church.
Surviving are a son, Thomas Walker (Dawn) of Butler; two daughters, Deanna Nuss (Matthew) and Lori Zwigart (Ken), both of Valencia; her grandchildren, Eric, Abbey, Sara, Adam and Seth; two brothers, Albert Cole (Sharon) of Freedom and Robert Cole (Nancy) of Cranberry Township; and three sisters, Margaret McKinney (John) of Zelienople, Ruth Ann Seebacher of Mars and Rita Mae Rasmussen of Wexford.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Seth Thomas Walker, whom she married on June 23, 1962, and who died on Jan. 7, 2002; and by a brother, Norbert Cole.
WALKER - Friends of Lillian C. Walker, who died Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Road, Cranberry Township, with the Rev. Charles Bober, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Warrendale.
Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Butler Eagle on Aug. 19, 2019