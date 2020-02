Lillian Earla DeLess, 87, of Butler passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.Born Aug. 17, 1932, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late William E. Hackett and Mildred (Redmond) Hackett.She was a homemaker, had enjoyed reading, playing cards and spending time with her family.Surviving are her sons, Mark (Shellee) DeLess of Portersville and Bryon (Beth) DeLess of Butler; her grandchildren, Marcia, Matthew, Mason and Spencer; two step-granddaughters, Nichelle and Cheyenne; her great-grandchildren, Mekenzie, Cameron, Madison, Ethan and Ty; one brother, Earl (Linda) Hackett; two sisters, Bonnie Milich and Eva Nagy; and her niece and goddaughter, Beverly Kiley-Fischer.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard DeLess; one son, Brad DeLess; three brothers, David, William and Thomas Hackett; and one sister, Nancy Stewart.DELESS - Friends of Lillian Earla DeLess, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.A blessing service will follow at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Deacon Mitch Natali will officiate.Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com