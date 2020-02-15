Lillian Earla DeLess, 87, of Butler passed away Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020.
Born Aug. 17, 1932, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late William E. Hackett and Mildred (Redmond) Hackett.
She was a homemaker, had enjoyed reading, playing cards and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her sons, Mark (Shellee) DeLess of Portersville and Bryon (Beth) DeLess of Butler; her grandchildren, Marcia, Matthew, Mason and Spencer; two step-granddaughters, Nichelle and Cheyenne; her great-grandchildren, Mekenzie, Cameron, Madison, Ethan and Ty; one brother, Earl (Linda) Hackett; two sisters, Bonnie Milich and Eva Nagy; and her niece and goddaughter, Beverly Kiley-Fischer.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard DeLess; one son, Brad DeLess; three brothers, David, William and Thomas Hackett; and one sister, Nancy Stewart.
DELESS - Friends of Lillian Earla DeLess, who died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A blessing service will follow at 4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Deacon Mitch Natali will officiate.
Interment will be in Butler County Memorial Park.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.geibelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Butler Eagle from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020