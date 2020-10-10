Lillian McWilliams, 91, of Clarks Mills, Pa., formerly of Middlesex Township, Valencia, passed away Thursday afternoon, Oct. 8, 2020, in the comfort of her home.
Born April 29, 1929, in Richland Township, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Lillian A. Stockline Mills Sr.
Lillian was a member of Valencia United Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday school assistant for the children's program.
Surviving are a son, Robert Bashor of Oil City; two stepsons, Bernard McWilliams (Virginia) of North Hills, and Franklin McWilliams (Christine) of Boston, Mass.; her grandchildren, Crystal Roseberry (Frederick), with whom she made her home for the past few years, Robert Bashor (Kelly) and Charles Bashor (Angela), Adam, Alanna and Abigail McWilliams; her great-grandchildren, Jackson Roseberry, Camdon Bashor, Charli Bashor, Robert Bashor and Olivia Bashor; a brother, Edward Mills (Debbie) of New Florence; her sisters, Florence Lawther (Rodney) of Cranberry Township, and Joan Allmon of Valencia; a sister-in-law, June Mills of Mars; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin A. "Frank" McWilliams, whom she married May 1, 1979, and who died Jan. 24, 2005; a grandson, Jared McWilliams; her brothers, Walter Mills Jr. and John W. "Jack" Mills; and her sisters, Mary Hornick, Bessie Rowan, Margaret Coon and Jean Adams.
MCWILLIAMS - Services and interment for Lillian McWilliams, who died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, will be private and will take place in Mars Cemetery, Adams Township.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, 238 Crowe Ave., Mars.
Memorials may be made to the Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., Meadville, PA 16335.
