Lillie Violet (Sliger) Tichenor, 84, of Boyers, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home.
Born on July 23, 1936, in Catawba, W.Va., Lillie was the daughter of the late John Canada Sliger and late Sylvia May (Costello) Sliger.
She was a very loving mother and grandmother.
Lillie is survived by three sons, David (Betty) Tichenor, Gary (Bernie) Tichenor, and Donald (Kathy) Tichenor all of Pittsburgh; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Lillie is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Diane Harding of Boyers and Louise Brydon of Transfer; two brothers-in-law, Ben Tichenor of Pittsburgh and Buck Harding of Boyers; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald D. Tichenor, whom she married on Dec. 15, 1956, and who passed away on Sept. 2, 2020; and one brother and four sisters.
Tichenor - Family and friends of Lillie Violet (Sliger) Tichenor, who died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m.
Burial will be Wednesday in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.
For the safety of the family and friends and in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distance.
