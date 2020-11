Lillie Violet (Sliger) Tichenor, 84, of Boyers, formerly of Pittsburgh, passed away at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at her home.Born on July 23, 1936, in Catawba, W.Va., Lillie was the daughter of the late John Canada Sliger and late Sylvia May (Costello) Sliger.She was a very loving mother and grandmother.Lillie is survived by three sons, David (Betty) Tichenor, Gary (Bernie) Tichenor, and Donald (Kathy) Tichenor all of Pittsburgh; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren. Lillie is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Diane Harding of Boyers and Louise Brydon of Transfer; two brothers-in-law, Ben Tichenor of Pittsburgh and Buck Harding of Boyers; and numerous nieces and nephews.Lillie was preceded in death by her husband, Donald D. Tichenor, whom she married on Dec. 15, 1956, and who passed away on Sept. 2, 2020; and one brother and four sisters.Tichenor - Family and friends of Lillie Violet (Sliger) Tichenor, who died Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at William F. Young Funeral Home, 132 Main St., West Sunbury. Funeral services will follow at 8 p.m.Burial will be Wednesday in West Sunbury Union Cemetery.For the safety of the family and friends and in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines, visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering and maintain social distance.Online condolences may be submitted at www.williamfyoungfh.com