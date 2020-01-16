Linda Benninger, 67, of Butler passed away Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the Grove at Harmony in Harmony.
Born Oct. 2, 1952, in Butler, she was a daughter of the late Linus and Rita (Osche) Cyper.
She was a homemaker and had previously worked as a seamstress of Bobbie Brooks clothing.
She was a member of St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church in Butler.
She enjoyed needlepoint, crocheting and crafting.
Surviving are her husband, William Benninger, whom she married Oct. 12, 1974; her son, Kevin (Robyn) Benninger of Butler; two daughters, Renea (Frank) Lumanog of Virginia, and Megan Benninger of North Carolina; her grandson, Jacob;her granddaughters, Ava and Lydia; her sister, Mary "Peggy" (Carey) of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
BENNINGER - Friends of Linda Benninger, who died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Geibel Funeral Home, 201 E. Cunningham St., Butler.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Wendelin Roman Catholic Church, 210 Saint Wendelin Road, Butler, with the Rev. Matthew McClain to officiate.
Published in Butler Eagle on Jan. 16, 2020