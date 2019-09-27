Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Linda Carole Wyant. View Sign Service Information Visitation 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home 201 S. Wayne Ave Parker , PA View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 4:00 PM H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home 201 S. Wayne Ave Parker , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Linda Carole Phillips Wyant, 71, of Parker passed away Wednesday evening at Butler Memorial Hospital after an extended illness.

Born Sept. 8, 1948, in Rimersburg, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Phyllis Louise Early Phillips.

She was a graduate of the former Union High School.

She enjoyed watching Steelers games as well as watching NASCAR, especially her favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt.

Linda enjoyed being outside gardening and watching butterflies, as well as taking RZR rides. She loved the color purple and enjoyed shopping.

Most importantly, she was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her family was her life, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Her kisses will be missed.

She is survived by a daughter, Michell (Michael) McCord of Parker; two sons, Raymond "Sonny" Wyant Jr. of Bruin, and Kevin Wyant and his girlfriend, Tracy Neupert, of Parker; seven grandchildren, Coltyn and Mackenzie Wyant, Justin and Dalton McCord, and Samantha, Summer and Savanah Wyant; two great-grandchildren, Bentlee and Bristol Reges; two sisters, Leona Hornberger of Rimersburg, and Patricia (Chuck) Hummell of North Carolina; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Wyant Sr., who passed in 2006.

WYANT - Friends of Linda Carole Phillips Wyant, who died Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 S. Wayne Ave., Parker.

Funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

To view or send condolences or flowers, please visit



