Linda E. Antonucci, 71, of Buffalo Township passed away peacefully on Friday while surrounded by her family at her home.

Linda was born in Natrona Heights on Sept. 26, 1947, a daughter of Elizabeth (Zaremba) Lubiniecki of Buffalo Township and the late Edward Lubiniecki.



Linda worked as a compositor at Valley News Dispatch in Tarentum for a number of years. She had also worked as a compositor for the Pittsburgh Catholic newspaper and founded a local newspaper called "The Journey." She was an integral part of organizing events at the retreat center at St. Mary''s Monastery in Herman and was one of the founders and longtime administrator of the St. Mary''s Retreat Center in Freeport.



Linda enjoyed gardening, cooking and casino trips with her lifelong girlfriends. Her greatest love was for her church and her family. Linda was a wonderful wife, devoted mother, grandmother and great- grandmother. She will be dearly missed by all and her husband will be lost without her.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Robert Anthony "Tony" Antonucci Sr.; their two daughters, Toni Lynn Antonucci and Tom Miller Jr. of Greensburg and Jonetta and John Eversole of Fairfield, Ohio; her grandchildren, Robert and Jennifer Josebeck, Zachary and Ashley Josebeck, Rebekah Eversole and her fiancé, Matt Coates, Jacob Eversole and Alex Eversole; her great-grandchildren, Loralie, Aero and Kora Josebeck; her brothers, Ronald Lubiniecki and Maria Zilinski of West Leechburg and Richard Lubiniecki of Buffalo Township.



She is also survived by two stepsons, Robert A. and Lynn Antonucci Jr. of Apollo and Michael and Carolyn Antonucci of Columbia, Md.; and a stepdaughter, Laurie Tongue of Glen Burnie, Md.

Linda was preceded in death by her father and her grandson, Gary Demetre Josebeck.



ANTONUCCI - Family and friends of Linda E. Antonucci, who died Friday, July 12, 2019, were received from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Redmond Funeral Home, 524 High St., Freeport.

A parting prayer service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Monday followed by a Mass of Christian burial at St. Mary, Mother of God Church in Freeport with Father Ronald Maquinana officiating.

A family burial service will be held in St. Mary''s Cemetery, Freeport.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children''s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Salvation Army Allegheny Valley Worship and Service Center, 917 Brackenridge Ave., Brackenridge, PA 15014.

