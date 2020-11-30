1/
Linda Eileen Crytzer
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Linda Eileen Crytzer, 76, of Saxonburg. Linda transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.

Linda was born to Patrick and Mildred Duffy in Pittsburgh.

Linda raised two children, and also provided child care for a number of local families and worked at the Saxonburg Drug Store for 10 years.

She is survived by her husband, William Crytzer of Saxonburg, with whom she was married for 53 years; her son, Mike Crytzer (Cristie Crytzer); her daughter, Sharon Crytzer (Christopher Edmonds); and her grandchildren, Madison and William. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Ciccone; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Duffy.

Crytzer - Due to the pandemic, a memorial service for friends and family of Linda Eileen Crytzer, who died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, will be held on a future date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to her favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org.

Arrangements under the direction of WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Pittsburgh.

Online condolences can be shared at www.zalewskifuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Walter J. Zalewski Funeral Home - 44th Street
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
November 30, 2020
I am so sorry. My heart aches for all of you.
Hugs to all,
Sharon



































Sharon Crytzer
November 29, 2020
Bill and Family - thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Our family is here is help in any way we can.

With Love - Murray Family
Jason Murray
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved