It is with our deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, Linda Eileen Crytzer, 76, of Saxonburg. Linda transitioned peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, after a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease.
Linda was born to Patrick and Mildred Duffy in Pittsburgh.
Linda raised two children, and also provided child care for a number of local families and worked at the Saxonburg Drug Store for 10 years.
She is survived by her husband, William Crytzer of Saxonburg, with whom she was married for 53 years; her son, Mike Crytzer (Cristie Crytzer); her daughter, Sharon Crytzer (Christopher Edmonds); and her grandchildren, Madison and William. She is also survived by her sister, Joyce Ciccone; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Duffy.
Crytzer - Due to the pandemic, a memorial service for friends and family of Linda Eileen Crytzer, who died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, will be held on a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to her favorite charity: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at www.stjude.org
.
Arrangements under the direction of WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Pittsburgh.
Online condolences can be shared at www.zalewskifuneralhome.com
.