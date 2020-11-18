1/1
Linda Gayle Grossi
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Gayle Fagan Grossi, 74, of Butler passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her residence.

Born Dec. 2, 1945, in Butler, she was the daughter of William H. and Margaret Rose "Peg" Beilstein Fagan.

Linda retired from St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars, where she worked as a nurse.

She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.

She was a former member of the Aux Twins Club.

Linda is survived by her husband, James Joseph "Jim" Grossi Sr., whom she married Aug. 2, 1969; four children, Deanna Weaver of Butler, the Rev. Anthony (James) Grossi OSB of Latrobe, Pa., John W. Grossi and his wife, Cheryl, of Cabot, and Mark Grossi of Butler; three brothers, William Fagan and his wife, Pam, of Carlisle, Pa., James Fagan of Butler, and Randall Fagan and his wife, Cindy, of Mansfield, Ohio.

Linda is also survived by six grandchildren, Christopher Michaels, Krysti Weaver, Tiffany Weaver, Geoffrey Miller Jr., Victory Michalski and Nash Michalski; three great-grandchildren, Riah, Trinity and Levi; a number of nieces and nephews; her granddog, Gus; and grandcat, Shadow.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Fagan.

GROSSI - There will be no visitation for Linda Gayle Fagan Grossi, who died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.

Services and burial will be private.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.

The family requests memorial donations to Saint Vincent Archabbey Health and Welfare Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.

For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, INC. - BUTLER
429 CENTER AVE
Butler, PA 16001
(724) 287-4073
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved