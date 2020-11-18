Linda Gayle Fagan Grossi, 74, of Butler passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at her residence.
Born Dec. 2, 1945, in Butler, she was the daughter of William H. and Margaret Rose "Peg" Beilstein Fagan.
Linda retired from St. John Specialty Care Center in Mars, where she worked as a nurse.
She was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Roman Catholic Church.
She was a former member of the Aux Twins Club.
Linda is survived by her husband, James Joseph "Jim" Grossi Sr., whom she married Aug. 2, 1969; four children, Deanna Weaver of Butler, the Rev. Anthony (James) Grossi OSB of Latrobe, Pa., John W. Grossi and his wife, Cheryl, of Cabot, and Mark Grossi of Butler; three brothers, William Fagan and his wife, Pam, of Carlisle, Pa., James Fagan of Butler, and Randall Fagan and his wife, Cindy, of Mansfield, Ohio.
Linda is also survived by six grandchildren, Christopher Michaels, Krysti Weaver, Tiffany Weaver, Geoffrey Miller Jr., Victory Michalski and Nash Michalski; three great-grandchildren, Riah, Trinity and Levi; a number of nieces and nephews; her granddog, Gus; and grandcat, Shadow.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Jack Fagan.
GROSSI - There will be no visitation for Linda Gayle Fagan Grossi, who died Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020.
Services and burial will be private.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Martin Funeral Home, 429 Center Ave., Butler.
The family requests memorial donations to Saint Vincent Archabbey Health and Welfare Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
For more information, please visit www.martinfh.net
.