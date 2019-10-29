Linda J. Fischerkeller Born, 68, of Middlesex Township passed away Oct. 27, 2019.
Linda devoted her life to raising her children and creating a happy home with her husband, George.
Her passions included her many pets, gardening, and attending as many concerts as possible.
She was the wife of the late George W. Born.
Linda was also the beloved mother of Matthew G. Born and Allison J. Born; the daughter of the late James J. and Jean M. Fischerkeller; sister of Mary L. (Anna Marie Caffardo), James H., Mark T. (Diana), Jay R. (Theresa) Fischerkeller, and the late Susan M. Gray and infant Thomas Fischerkeller.
She was also the loving sister-in-law of Fred Gray and Bill (Kathy) Born; and aunt of Nick, Ben and Amber Born, and Rachel Galloway and Andrew Fritsch.
BORN - Visitation for Linda J. Fischerkeller Born, who died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Neely Funeral Home, 2208 Mount Royal Blvd., Glenshaw.
Funeral services will be held at noon Thursday in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Humane Animal Rescue, 6926 Hamilton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15208.
Published in Butler Eagle on Oct. 29, 2019