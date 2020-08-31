Linda J. Ochs, 78, of Butler, passed away the afternoon of Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Chicora Medical Center.
Linda was born to Gilbert and Florence Rieger on Jan. 31, 1942.
She grew up and went to school in Butler.
She continued on to work as a cook at various establishments in and around Butler over the span of three decades. She was a talented cook and baker, and always loved sharing her talents with friends and family.
Her humor, kindness, and loving spirit were a blessing to anyone she came into contact with. She was never shy about sharing her compassion and sweet, understanding nature with anyone crossing her path.
Linda is survived by her two sons, Greg Ochs of Ohio, and David W. Ochs and his wife, Susan, of Tennessee. She is also survived by grandchildren, Gregory Ochs and Amanda Ochs, of Ohio, and Abbygail, Bennett, and Blaise Ochs, of Tennessee. Additionally, she leaves behind her loving sisters-in-law, Suzie and Eileen Rieger; friends; and her nephew Danny, and niece Nichole, whom she always adored.
Linda is preceded in death by her parents and her brothers, Gilbert Rieger Jr. and James Rieger, whom she deeply cherished. She recently lost her very close, devoted and longtime companion, George Bonnett.
Linda's family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the caring nurses and staff at Quality Life Services of Chicora and the local VNA for the very kind and professional support over the past several months.
Ochs - According to her wishes, there will not be a visitation or services for Linda J. Ochs, who died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
She will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Burial Estates.
Arrangements are being handled by Thompson-Miller Funeral Home, Butler.
Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com
.