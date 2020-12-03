1/1
Linda J. Perry
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda J. Perry was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and nurse. She left this world on Dec. 1, 2020, at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband, Delmer L. Perry.

She was born Feb. 24, 1942, to Wilfred and Dorothy I. Sykes. She also had three siblings, Glenda I. Fosnaught, Kay E. Brown and David Sykes. She is survived by her brother, David.

After attending Butler High School, Linda chased her dreams and had four healthy, beautiful children, Floyd Dean Kerry Jr., Carla J. Hillwig, Wayne A. Kerry and William Heath Kelsea.

Linda is survived by her four aforementioned children and her grandchildren, Michael D. Hillwig Jr., Matthew L. Hillwig, Leeanne M. Spicer, Lyndsey R. Richey, Wayne Kerry Jr., Blue Jean Kerry, Edge Wyatt Kerry, Carissa Kelsea, Brittany Kelsea, Angel Bergbigler and Jayde Maskal. In addition, she had 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler R. Kerry.

Furthermore, Linda loved spending time outdoors camping in the summertime, cooking meals for her family, playing cards, running those slots and going on long drives.

She was a skilled nurse, and loved to dance and tell jokes to make her family and patients smile.

Linda worked and cared for patients at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Butler Township, for 17 years, before retiring to her home in Butler Township.

We will miss your laughs most of all, L.J.

PERRY - Arrangements for Linda J. Perry, who died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.

Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Butler Eagle on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boylan Funeral Home
856 Evans City Road
Renfrew, PA 16053
(724) 486-3500
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
December 3, 2020
She truly was one of kind. Worked with her we always had a good time. Rest in peace.
Peg Freiters
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved