Linda J. Perry was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and nurse. She left this world on Dec. 1, 2020, at the age of 78. She is survived by her husband, Delmer L. Perry.
She was born Feb. 24, 1942, to Wilfred and Dorothy I. Sykes. She also had three siblings, Glenda I. Fosnaught, Kay E. Brown and David Sykes. She is survived by her brother, David.
After attending Butler High School, Linda chased her dreams and had four healthy, beautiful children, Floyd Dean Kerry Jr., Carla J. Hillwig, Wayne A. Kerry and William Heath Kelsea.
Linda is survived by her four aforementioned children and her grandchildren, Michael D. Hillwig Jr., Matthew L. Hillwig, Leeanne M. Spicer, Lyndsey R. Richey, Wayne Kerry Jr., Blue Jean Kerry, Edge Wyatt Kerry, Carissa Kelsea, Brittany Kelsea, Angel Bergbigler and Jayde Maskal. In addition, she had 18 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Tyler R. Kerry.
Furthermore, Linda loved spending time outdoors camping in the summertime, cooking meals for her family, playing cards, running those slots and going on long drives.
She was a skilled nurse, and loved to dance and tell jokes to make her family and patients smile.
Linda worked and cared for patients at Sunnyview Nursing Home in Butler Township, for 17 years, before retiring to her home in Butler Township.
We will miss your laughs most of all, L.J.
PERRY - Arrangements for Linda J. Perry, who died Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, have been entrusted to Boylan Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Connoquenessing Township, 856 Evans City Road, Renfrew.
