Linda Jean Thompson, 56, of Butler passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh.
She was born Oct. 23, 1963, in Butler, and was the daughter of the late Robert and Marian (Emery) Dietrich.
Linda enjoyed going to the horse races and the casino. She also enjoyed making crafts and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her husband of 38 years, Danny Thompson; a daughter, LeAnne Thompson of Butler; a son, Danny Thompson Jr. of Butler; a sister, Ellen (Ron) Kaltenbach of Renfrew; her sisters-in-law, Maryann Dietrich, Karen Thompson, Sharon Ehrman and Gail Thompson; her brothers-in-law, Bobby Thompson, Larry Thompson; and several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Dietrich; a brother-in-law, Denny Ehrman; her father-in-law, Robert L. Thompson Sr.; and her mother-in-law, Gloria M. Thompson.
THOMPSON - Friends of Linda Jean Thompson, who died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Young Funeral Home, 127 W. Jefferson St., Butler.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral homewith Pastor Jim Lewis officiating.
Entombment will follow in Butler County Memorial Park.
Published in Butler Eagle from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019